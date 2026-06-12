Visa row rocks World Cup

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The president of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, remains in Mexico City after failing to obtain a US visa to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside other football federation leaders.

Rajoub, who attended the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, said it was unfair to deny football representatives the opportunity to take part in the tournament. He is among several accredited World Cup participants who have either been denied visas or are still awaiting approval to enter the United States, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

Although Palestine did not qualify for the tournament, FIFA traditionally invites heads of football associations from around the world as part of the event. The visa issue has also reportedly affected delegates from other countries, including a Somali referee and a photographer travelling with Iraq’s national team.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the organization had tried to help resolve visa-related problems but stressed that entry decisions are ultimately made by national authorities. The US State Department has not commented on Rajoub’s case.

News.Az