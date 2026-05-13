Trainer aircraft crash-lands in India's Maharashtra - VIDEO

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A trainer aircraft operated by a private aviation academy made a crash landing on Wednesday in the western Indian state of Maharashtra after developing a technical problem, police said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A trainee pilot who was aboard the aircraft escaped without injuries.

BREAKING | Another Aircraft Crashed in India. 🚨



A Trainer Aircraft, belonging to a Private Company (Redbird Flight Training Academy), made Crash Landing at Baramati in Pune District, Maharashtra.



Sole Pilot Survived the Incident and No Serious Injuries Reported on the Ground. pic.twitter.com/UogX3jEmlw — Armed Forces Update (@ArmedUpdat1947) May 13, 2026

The aircraft crash-landed near Gojubavi village close to an airstrip in Baramati, located in Pune district, around 249 kilometers southeast of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra.

“Today, an aircraft operated by the Redbird Flight Training Academy was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical snag. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft hit a lighting pole and struck the ground,” a police official told local media.

Following the incident, police teams rushed to the site to carry out the necessary procedures, while the academy launched an investigation into the accident.

“The situation is fully under control, and there are no injuries to the student pilot. Necessary actions are being undertaken in coordination with the relevant authorities. A detailed update will follow after further assessment and investigation,” the Redbird Flight Training Academy said in a statement.

News.Az