Seven new coronavirus cases registered at Tokyo Olympics

At least 7 people, linked to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past day, according to a report published by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee on Tuesday, TASS reported.

Two of them are athletes, living on the territory of the Olympic village. According to a report by the Jiji news agency, they are tennis players from the Netherlands.

Therefore, the overall number of coronavirus cases among people linked to the Tokyo Games has reached 160.

In a separate development, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday that at least 12 police officers from the Hyogo prefecture, deployed in Tokyo to ensure security during the Olympic Games, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

At least 50 police officers sent to Tokyo from various Japanese prefectures who contacted them were placed in quarantine. Overall, about 60,000 police officers and 18,000 private security guards have been engaged in the effort to ensure public order during the Games.

The Tokyo Games were scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020. However, the event was put off until this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games will last until August 8, 2021.

Tokyo declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus on July 12, which is why the Olympic Games are being held without spectators.

News.Az