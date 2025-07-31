Seven top Costa Rican ministers to step down

Seven Costa Rican government ministers including the vice president and finance minister have presented their resignations, President Rodrigo Chaves said on Wednesday, adding they decided "to seek new horizons to move the country forward,", News.az reports citing BBC.

Vice President Stephen Brunner and Finance Minister Nogui Acosta are among those who chose to step down, Chaves said.

Major resignations were broadly expected as politicians prepare to pursue candidacies for the Central American nation's next general election, slated for February next year.

News.Az