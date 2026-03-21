US military to adopt Palantir AI as core system

US military to adopt Palantir AI as core system

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The Pentagon is preparing to make artificial intelligence a permanent pillar of its military strategy—by formally adopting a system developed by Palantir Technologies.

According to an internal memo, Palantir’s Maven Smart System is set to become an official “program of record,” a designation that ensures long-term funding and widespread use across all branches of the U.S. military, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move signals a major shift toward AI-driven warfare, with defense leaders emphasizing the need to integrate advanced technology into decision-making on the battlefield.

Maven is designed to process vast amounts of battlefield data—from satellites and drones to radar systems and intelligence reports. Using AI, it can quickly identify potential threats, including vehicles, infrastructure, and weapons stockpiles.

Officials say what once took hours can now be completed in seconds.

In a letter to senior leaders, Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg described AI-enabled decision-making as a “cornerstone” of future military strategy, highlighting the urgency of staying ahead in modern conflict.

Originally launched in 2017 as part of Project Maven, the system began as a tool for labeling drone imagery. It has since evolved into a full-scale command-and-control platform used in real-world operations.

Formalizing it as a program of record will:

Expand its use across the entire military

Provide stable, long-term funding

Centralize oversight under the Pentagon’s AI office

The transition is expected to be completed by the end of the current fiscal year.

For Palantir, the decision marks another significant milestone in its growing relationship with the U.S. government.

The company has secured a series of major defense contracts in recent years, including deals worth billions of dollars. Its rising role in military AI has helped boost investor confidence and dramatically increase its market value.

Despite its capabilities, the expansion of AI in warfare continues to raise serious ethical and legal questions.

Experts, including panels linked to the United Nations, warn that AI systems can inherit biases from training data and may pose risks if used without sufficient human oversight.

Palantir maintains that its software does not make final lethal decisions, stressing that human operators remain responsible for approving any military action.

One issue that could affect further adoption is Maven’s reliance on external AI tools, including systems developed by Anthropic.

The company has reportedly been flagged as a potential supply chain risk by defense officials, highlighting ongoing tensions over AI safety standards and governance.

News.Az