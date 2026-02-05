Seven Toronto police officers taken into custody in corruption case
Seven Toronto police officers and a former member of the service have been arrested in connection with a criminal and corruption investigation, which includes allegations of drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit murder.
The investigation was initiated following a June 2025 incident in which some officers allegedly attempted to kill a prison official at his home, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
The probe also led to the arrest of seven civilians. Authorities found that some of the officers allegedly trafficked fentanyl and cannabis.
"No corner of society is immune from the reach of organised crime, but when organised crime penetrates the Toronto Police Service the harm goes far beyond the immediate wrongdoing," said police Chief Myron Demkiw.
By Ulviyya Salmanli