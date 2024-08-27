Several dead as massive fire engulfs fuel trucks at Iraq-Iran border

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least eight people have died, several others have been severely injured, and over 14 oil tanker trucks have been destroyed in a fire on the Iran-Iraq border on August 26.

Several oil trucks caught fire at the Parviz Khan border crossing between Iran and Iraq in the latest critical incident to damage both countries' weakened infrastructure in recent years, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Video footage from the site shows giant fireballs erupting at the border crossing, with people taking cover as the explosions spread.A source told Iraqi Shafaq, "A large fire broke out this evening in the square of the Parviz Khan border crossing with Iran from the Kalar side on the outskirts of Sulaymaniyah, northeast of Diyala."The source pointed out that "firefighting equipment is trying to extinguish the fire," indicating that "the fire devoured a large number of trucks and fuel vehicles," without knowing the causes of the fire.The official statement from the Iranians said that the incident did not involve Iranian tankers and was limited to the Iraqi side of the border.Jafar Salarinasab, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC), confirmed the fire in a statement to the Mehr News Agency."The tankers in question are Iraqi and have no connection to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company," Salarinasab said.The Parviz Khan border crossing is a key point for trade between Iran and Iraq, particularly for oil and gas products. The crossing is located in Iran's western Kermanshah province, bordering Iraq's eastern Diyala Governorate.Iranian officials have not provided details on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. It remains unclear how the incident might affect cross-border trade or local oil supply chains.The fire comes amid heightened tensions in the region, although there is currently no indication that the incident is related to any wider conflict.Iranian authorities are expected to cooperate with their Iraqi counterparts to investigate the cause of the fire and assess its impact on border operations.

News.Az