How new research aims to tackle ketamine’s harmful effects

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Swansea University has been awarded a significant research grant to investigate methods for reducing the physical damage caused by ketamine use.

While the drug is widely known for its anesthetic properties and increasing use in mental health treatments, chronic or recreational consumption is linked to severe bladder and kidney complications, often referred to as "ketamine-induced cystitis", News.Az reports, citing Nation.Cymru.

The study will focus on understanding the biological mechanisms that lead to organ scarring and inflammation. By identifying the specific pathways through which the drug's metabolites interact with human tissue, researchers hope to develop therapeutic interventions that can mitigate or prevent long-term harm.

This project comes at a critical time as ketamine use rises across Wales and the UK, with the research team emphasizing the urgent need for medical solutions to support those suffering from the drug’s debilitating physical side effects.

News.Az