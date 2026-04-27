Airfare warning: Spain urges travelers to book flights early

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Spain is urging travelers to book airline tickets sooner rather than later, warning that rising fuel costs driven by the Iran conflict could push airfares higher in the coming months.

Spain’s Industry and Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu said consumers should consider purchasing tickets in advance as oil price volatility begins to filter into airline operating costs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The warning comes after global oil prices surged by around 50% since late February, following escalating tensions linked to the Iran war and related geopolitical disruptions. Higher energy costs are already affecting aviation fuel prices, which directly influence ticket pricing.

Spain, which welcomed a record 97 million tourists last year, remains one of the world’s most visited destinations and expects continued strong growth this year. However, officials caution that rising costs could eventually weigh on demand.

Hereu noted that many airlines are still operating with fuel purchased earlier at lower prices, meaning the full impact of higher oil prices has yet to be reflected in ticket fares. As those inventories are replaced, prices are expected to rise.

He added that European authorities are monitoring fuel supply conditions and taking steps to reduce the risk of shortages, although global market pressures remain a concern.

The minister also warned that disruptions in major tourist source countries could have spillover effects on Spain’s travel sector, given its heavy reliance on international arrivals.

Industry analysts say higher oil prices could add significant costs to long-haul flights, increasing pressure on airlines to adjust fares in the coming months.

For now, Spain’s message is clear: travelers looking for cheaper flights may want to book early before fuel-driven price increases fully take effect.

News.Az