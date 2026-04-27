Top stars whose major form collapsed after joining LIV

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The transition of elite golfers to the LIV Golf circuit has sparked intense debate regarding whether the tour’s limited fields and high-money format have eroded the competitive edge required for Major championships.

While players like Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau have occasionally defied the critics, a significant number of high-profile defectors have seen their performances plummet since leaving the PGA Tour, News.Az reports, citing Golf 365.

Dustin Johnson, once a dominant force with 14 top-10 finishes in 27 Majors, has missed six cuts and secured only one top-20 finish in 13 starts as a LIV player. Jon Rahm, who joined as a consistent title threat, has failed to finish higher than seventh in seven attempts since his move.

Perhaps most striking is Cameron Smith; after a string of high finishes and an Open Championship win, he has missed the cut in six consecutive Majors—more than in his entire pre-LIV career. Similarly, Louis Oosthuizen has struggled to even qualify for events, recording mostly missed cuts and withdrawals, while Brooks Koepka notably returned to the PGA Tour earlier this year after a stretch of 10 Majors without a top-10 finish.

While factors like injury and natural career cycles play a role, the downward trend for these stars remains a focal point for those questioning the impact of the breakaway tour on the game’s biggest stages.

News.Az