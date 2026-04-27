UN: WUF13 in Baku will define key priorities for the next 10 years

UN: WUF13 in Baku will define key priorities for the next 10 years

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“Hosting WUF13 after COP29 marks a significant milestone for Azerbaijan. A range of events under the WUF13 framework is planned to take place across different regions of the country throughout the week,” said Katerina Bezgachina, Chief of Communication at UN-Habitat, during a briefing session for media representatives held as part of WUF13.

Noting that countries from around the world will gather in Baku for WUF13, Katerina Bezgachina emphasized that the forum’s main theme is “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities.” She added that discussions will be held in line with this focus, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“This topic was chosen for a reason. A serious global housing crisis is currently being observed, driven by rapid urbanization, climate change, and social inequality,” the UN representative stressed.

She noted that WUF13 is expected to define key priorities for the next 10 years and lead to important decisions aimed at advancing resilient urban development and fostering inclusive living environments.

News.Az