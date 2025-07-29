Several detained in Serbia following clashes with police

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several people were arrested today in Novi Pazar, Serbia, after a clash between students, citizens, and police during a protest, following tensions the previous night at the town's university between students and private security, according to authorities.

The clash prompted students to mobilize for new protests on late Tuesday in several towns in support of students of Novi Pazar, while earlier during the day hundreds travelled to the town in their support and join the protest.

News.Az