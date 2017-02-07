Several officials due in Baku for SGC Advisory Council meeting

Several officials due in Baku for SGC Advisory Council meeting

Ministers from several countries have confirmed their participation in the third meeting of the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) to be held in Baku Feb. 23, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry said in a message Feb. 7.

Italy’s Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda, Greece’s Εnergy and Environment Minister Giorgos Stathakis, Bulgarian interim Energy Minister Nikolay Pavlov and Croatian Environment Protection and Energy Minister Slaven Dobrovic confirmed their participation in the meeting, according to Trend.

The majority of the ministers are slated to meet with their Azerbaijani counterpart Natig Aliyev during their visit to Azerbaijan.

Among international financial institutions, the World Bank confirmed its participation, and its delegation will be headed by Riccardo Puliti.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will also take part in the meeting.

The EIB will be represented by Flavia Palanza, director of the bank’s Central and South Eastern Europe Department, the Energy Ministry said.

Energy Ministry noted that European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic was among the first ones to accept Azerbaijan’s invitation.

The SGC Advisory Council held its first meeting on Feb. 12, 2015, and the second meeting on Feb. 29, 2016.

The Southern Gas Corridor envisages transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region to Europe via Georgia and Turkey.

The gas will be exported through expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

