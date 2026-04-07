Severe cyclones Maila and Vaianu threaten Pacific Islands

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Severe tropical cyclones Maila and Vaianu have prompted alerts across the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea (PNG), and Fiji.

Tropical cyclone warnings are active for the Solomon Islands and Milne Bay Province in PNG as Severe Tropical Cyclone Maila approaches. Meanwhile, Cyclone Vaianu is near Fiji, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Vaianu is not expected to make landfall but has already brought strong winds to Fiji.

A heavy rain warning covers the entire country, and a flash flood warning is in effect for Viti Levu, with alerts extended to the rest of the Fijian islands. Schools remain closed across Fiji on Tuesday.

Both cyclones have reached Category 3 severe tropical cyclone intensity.

The Solomon Islands Meteorological Service forecasts gale-force winds, very rough seas, and widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms for the Western Province islands, with lesser impacts expected in other regions. The service warns that these conditions could trigger landslides and flooding in communities near hills, major rivers and streams, and low-lying areas.

A red alert is issued for Western, Choiseul, and Isabel provinces, while an orange alert applies to Central, Malaita, Guadalcanal, Makira, Temotu, and Rennell/Bellona provinces. The next update for the Solomon Islands is expected at 7:30 a.m. local time.

PNG’s National Weather Service has also warned that Cyclone Maila will bring very heavy rain, flooding, storm surges, and winds reaching up to gale force.

News.Az