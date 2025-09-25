Severe rainfall sparks street flooding across Laredo, Texas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several streets in Laredo,Texas were left flooded Thursday morning following heavy overnight rainfall.

The Laredo Police Department is advising the public to do not drive into flooded streets and risk their lives and the lives of others, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Most of the concentration of flooded streets are in south and central Laredo.

As of Thursday morning, the Haynes Rec center has been opened in case anyone needs shelter.

Both Laredo school districts are reporting a delay in their start times.

News.Az