The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning early Saturday for Clay and Platte counties, in effect until 3 a.m. The storms are expected to bring quarter-sized hail (1 inch) and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

At 2:42 a.m., the storm was reported over Weatherby Lake, moving east at 40 mph, with potential damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees. Impacted areas include Kansas City, Gladstone, Lansing, Smithville, Parkville, Platte City, Riverside, and nearby communities, as well as Interstate 29 (mile 1–19), I-635 (mile 9–12), and I-435 (mile 21–42), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The NWS advises residents to move to an interior room on the lowest floor for safety.

News.Az