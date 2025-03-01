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Thunderstorm Warning
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The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning early Saturday for Clay and Platte counties, in effect until 3 a.m. The storms are expected to bring quarter-sized hail (1 inch) and wind gusts up to 60 mph.18 Oct 2025-12:40
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A ground stop has been issued at both O'Hare and Midway airports as severe thunderstorms sweep through the Chicago area.13 Sep 2025-17:24
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Intense thunderstorms are set to sweep across the UK Friday night and into Saturday, bringing the risk of flash flooding to several areas.18 Jul 2025-11:20
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A wave of fierce thunderstorms, freezing rain, and high winds raked Michigan’s Lower Peninsula — along with other Midwest states — on Sunday, leaving three dead and hundreds of thousands in the state without power.31 Mar 2025-16:53
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The storms are expected to produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized (1-inch) hail.30 Mar 2025-11:38
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The Pacific Northwest is staring down a rare spring severe thunderstorm threat and Texas is preparing to see up to half a year’s worth of rain by the weekend as March continues its streak of unusually disruptive weather.27 Mar 2025-00:56
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