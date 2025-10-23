Severe winds slam New Zealand as state of emergency declared in Canterbury

Powerful winds swept across New Zealand’s South and North Islands on Thursday, triggering power outages, travel chaos, and a state of local emergency in the Canterbury region after authorities issued rare Red Warnings for severe weather, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The MetService, New Zealand’s national weather agency, issued its highest-level alerts for Canterbury and Wellington on Wednesday, warning of potentially destructive gusts and flooding.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Thursday’s storm was stronger and more widespread than earlier in the week.

“Thursday had a similar but stronger flavor. While some areas escaped impacts earlier, these winds were more widespread and affected places that don’t often see strong winds,” Makgabutlane said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell declared a state of local emergency in Canterbury to coordinate the response to the storm.

Residents in flood-prone areas were told to prepare for possible evacuations as rivers continued to rise, and tens of thousands of homes lost electricity. Power companies warned that some households could remain without power for several days.

Roads and highways across the West Coast were severely affected by flooding, cutting off access to some areas. Authorities urged people to stay indoors, secure loose items, and avoid unnecessary travel.

In the capital city Wellington, flights were canceled, and major roads were closed as high winds and rain battered the region.

