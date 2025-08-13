Sha’Carri Richardson apologizes following domestic violence arrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has addressed her recent domestic violence arrest, issuing a public apology to her boyfriend and fellow athlete Christian Coleman.

In an Instagram video posted Monday, Richardson admitted she put herself in a “compromised situation” and said she is practicing “self-reflection” while confronting the consequences. On Tuesday, she shared a written apology, writing: “I love him & to him I can’t apologize enough… To Christian I love you & I am so sorry,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Richardson was arrested on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for a fourth-degree domestic violence charge. Police said she allegedly grabbed Coleman’s backpack, blocked his path, shoved him into a wall, and may have thrown an object at him. Coleman declined to participate further in the investigation.

The 24-year-old sprinter, 2023 World 100m champion and Olympic 4×100 relay gold medalist, previously missed the Tokyo Olympics following a positive marijuana test at the U.S. Olympic trials. Richardson described Coleman as giving her “a greater understanding of unconditional love” and expressed remorse over the incident.

News.Az