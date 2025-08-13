Yandex metrika counter

Sha’Carri Richardson apologizes following domestic violence arrest

  • Sports
  • Share
Sha’Carri Richardson apologizes following domestic violence arrest
Photo: AP Photo

U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has addressed her recent domestic violence arrest, issuing a public apology to her boyfriend and fellow athlete Christian Coleman.

In an Instagram video posted Monday, Richardson admitted she put herself in a “compromised situation” and said she is practicing “self-reflection” while confronting the consequences. On Tuesday, she shared a written apology, writing: “I love him & to him I can’t apologize enough… To Christian I love you & I am so sorry,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Richardson was arrested on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for a fourth-degree domestic violence charge. Police said she allegedly grabbed Coleman’s backpack, blocked his path, shoved him into a wall, and may have thrown an object at him. Coleman declined to participate further in the investigation.

The 24-year-old sprinter, 2023 World 100m champion and Olympic 4×100 relay gold medalist, previously missed the Tokyo Olympics following a positive marijuana test at the U.S. Olympic trials. Richardson described Coleman as giving her “a greater understanding of unconditional love” and expressed remorse over the incident.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      