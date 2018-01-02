Yandex metrika counter

Shakhriyar Mammadyarov gets into FIDE top three

  • Sports
  • Share
Shakhriyar Mammadyarov gets into FIDE top three

The FIDE published the first rating list of 2017. World Champion Magnus Carlsen starts the year as number one with a rating of 2834.

The US chess player Fabiano Caruana ranked second with 2811, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov will start the new year with a career high rating of 2804 after scoring 3.5/4 in the classical segment of the 2017 Nutcracker tournament in Moscow. 

Hou Yifan is the top-ranking female chess player and the only woman in the World Chess Federation's Top 100 players (2680).

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      