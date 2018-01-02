Shakhriyar Mammadyarov gets into FIDE top three

The FIDE published the first rating list of 2017. World Champion Magnus Carlsen starts the year as number one with a rating of 2834.

The US chess player Fabiano Caruana ranked second with 2811, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov will start the new year with a career high rating of 2804 after scoring 3.5/4 in the classical segment of the 2017 Nutcracker tournament in Moscow.

Hou Yifan is the top-ranking female chess player and the only woman in the World Chess Federation's Top 100 players (2680).

News.Az

