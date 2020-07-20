Shanghai University Professor: Armenia has driven itself into a trap by provocation against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

All efforts of the Armenian side to involve international organizations, particularly the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), in its provocative actions against Azerbaijan have failed.

Kairat Osmonaliyev, a Kyrgyz expert, professor at the Kyrgyz National University n.a. Jusup Balasagyn, Honored Lawyer of Kyrgyzstan, professor at the Shanghai University of Political Sciences and Law experessed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az

"Not only in the CSTO, but all over the world it is known that Armenia is occupying Azerbaijani territory. Never a one self-respecting country will support or recognize separatists. Nobody has forgotten about four resolutions of the UN Security Council of 1993 condemning the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, as well as other similar OSCE resolutions adopted later. Therefore, no one in the Collective Security Treaty Organization seriously took Yerevan’s statements about alleged aggression against Armenia. Moreover, the two countries of the Turkic world - Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan - adhere to the principles of solidarity in the CSTO," he said.

According to the expert, Azerbaijan should achieve through the UN recognition of Armenia not just as an occupant, but as an aggressor country, which would result in appropriate sanctions and consequences for it.

"In this case, the entire international community, in particular such organizations and countries as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, the U.S., Russia, France (as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group) will not support the obvious occupation and provocation by Armenia. Therefore, Armenia will not receive any international support in connection with the latter provocation," he said.

К. Osmonaliyev stressed that taking into account the abovementioned, Armenia has driven itself into a trap by provocation against Azerbaijan.

"It is so from the political point of view, and from the legal point of view, it is obvious that the norms of international law have been violated by the Armenian side for a long time, more than 30 years, and the recent provocation, which has grossly violated the 1994 Bishkek Protocol on Temporary Ceasefire, should also receive a legal assessment," he concluded.

News.Az