Shapovalov stuns Fokina to reach Dallas Open semis

The seventh-seeded Canadian dropped the opening set 7-5 but rallied strongly, taking the next two sets 6-4, 6-3 to secure his place in the final four of the ATP 500 tournament, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The match lasted one hour and 58 minutes.

Shapovalov will next face second-seeded American Ben Shelton, who defeated Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanović 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in their quarterfinal encounter, which also lasted one hour and 58 minutes.

In the other semifinal, top-seeded American Taylor Fritz is set to meet Croatia’s Marin Čilić.

Against Davidovich Fokina, Shapovalov delivered 17 aces and committed just two double faults. He held serve in 14 of 15 service games and broke his opponent twice in 14 return opportunities. The Canadian recorded 39 unforced errors and converted two of seven break-point chances.

Davidovich Fokina finished with two aces and three double faults. He won 12 of 14 service games and managed just one break in 15 return games, along with 21 unforced errors.

Shapovalov entered the quarterfinal after firing 22 aces in a 6-4, 6-4 victory over American Aleksandar Kovacevic on Thursday.