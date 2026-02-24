Cameron Norrie stunned by Spanish teenager in Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cameron Norrie endured a shock exit in his opening match at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, falling to 19-year-old Spanish wildcard Rafael Jodar in straight sets.

Norrie was defeated 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted just 56 minutes, News.Az reports, citing the Independent.

After dropping the opening set, the British player struggled to regain momentum and was unable to mount a response as Jodar maintained control throughout the contest.

For Jodar, the victory represents the most significant win of his career so far. It also marks his first triumph at an ATP 500 tournament, underlining the scale of the upset.

The result is expected to provide a major boost to the teenager’s ranking, potentially moving him close to breaking into the top 100 for the first time.

