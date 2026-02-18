Elena Rybakina's Dubai run ends prematurely

Rybakina had taken the opening set 7-5 but appeared physically below her usual level throughout the contest. After dropping the second set and falling behind by an early break in the decider, the Kazakh decided to stop the match, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During a medical timeout, she told the physio that she had not slept well, woke up feeling a heavy head, and was experiencing fatigue in her legs.

Ruzic advances to the quarterfinals, where she will face either Elina Svitolina or Belinda Bencic.

The Croatian’s run continues in remarkable fashion. Initially eliminated in the first round of qualifying, she entered the main draw as a replacement for Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who withdrew from the tournament.