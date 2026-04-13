Taxi driver injured in UK after collision with stolen car driven by children
Police enquiries are ongoing in the UK after a collision involving a taxi and a suspected stolen vehicle left three people injured in Hartlepool during the early hours of Sunday.
The incident occurred shortly before 5.25am at the junction of Winterbottom Avenue and Warren Road, involving a red Ford Ka, which had been reported stolen overnight, and a Mercedes Vito taxi, News.Az reports, citing Taxi-Point.
According to Cleveland Police, the Ford Ka collided with the taxi before both vehicles struck a pedestrian barrier. Officers believe an individual fled the Ka prior to police arriving at the scene.
Two occupants of the Ka, aged 12 and 16, sustained injuries in the crash. The 16-year-old reportedly lost consciousness and several teeth, while the younger boy suffered cuts and bruises. Both were taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.