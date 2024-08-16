Shell invests in water injection at Gulf of Mexico field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shell Offshore Inc. (Shell), a subsidiary of Shell plc, has taken a Final Investment Decision (FID) on a «waterflood» project at its Vito asset in the US Gulf of Mexico. Water will be injected into the reservoir formation to displace additional oil, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.Ru .



The process is due to begin in 2027 and is expected to significantly enhance volume capacity at the Vito field.Z. Yujnovich, Shell Integrated Gas and Upstream Director said: over time, we’ve seen the benefits of waterflood as we look to fill our hubs in the Gulf of Mexico; this investment will deliver additional high-margin, lower-carbon barrels from our advantaged Upstream business while maximizing our potential from Vito.Waterflood is a method of secondary recovery where the injected water physically sweeps the displaced oil to adjacent production wells, while re-pressurizing the reservoir.The three water injection wells were all drilled as pre-producers.Shell is the leading deep-water operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, where our production has among the lowest greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity in the world for producing oil.

News.Az