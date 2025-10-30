Yandex metrika counter

Shell Q3 profit surpasses expectations at $5.4 billion

  • Economics
  • Share
Shell Q3 profit surpasses expectations at $5.4 billion
Photo: Reuters

Shell PLC reported an adjusted third-quarter profit of $5.4 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion.

This compares to $6.03 billion in the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The oil giant continues to navigate a challenging energy market while maintaining strong earnings, highlighting its resilience amid fluctuating fuel prices.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      