Shell Q3 profit surpasses expectations at $5.4 billion
Photo: Reuters
Shell PLC reported an adjusted third-quarter profit of $5.4 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion.
This compares to $6.03 billion in the same period last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The oil giant continues to navigate a challenging energy market while maintaining strong earnings, highlighting its resilience amid fluctuating fuel prices.