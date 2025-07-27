SHIB price forecast: Will history repeat for Shiba Inu? Analysts eye 2 other trending tokens for huge Roi's

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a top twenty cryptocurrency and the second largest meme coin by market cap, Shiba Inu is a name on most investors' and analysts' lists as the bull market draws closer. At the height of the memecoin frenzy during one of the previous cycles, the Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) experienced a rather dramatic price surge, one that catapulted it to the top of the crypto charts and is mainly responsible for the reputation it enjoys today.

With a new cycle on the horizon, the big question remains: can the Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) repeat history by going on another dramatic price surge, or will investors find more joy by diversifying into other low cap crypto gems, such as the upcoming PayFi giant, Remittix?

Shiba Inu Coin Divides Opinion Ahead of Bull Run

It's not uncommon for certain altcoins to lag behind the general market trend. What is unusual, however, is when an altcoin in the top twenty cryptocurrencies by market cap does so.

This has been the story of dog-based meme coin Shiba Inu in the ongoing cycle. Despite an uptick in crypto prices over the last few weeks, Shiba Inu has experienced a downward trend, falling by 11% in the past week. Investors speculate that the reason for the dip is due to a lack of interest in meme coins and amid growing interest in other areas like stablecoins and PayFi.

Be that as it may, by virtue of being a top twenty cryptocurrency by market cap, it is impossible to write Shiba Inu off completely. However, investors may find more success diverting capital and interest into coins in more trending areas, like PayFi.

Upcoming PayFi Giant Sparks Interest in Crypto Circles

Remittix, a promising crypto project in the fast-growing PayFi niche, has once again become the subject of interest and attention ahead of the upcoming bull market and for good reason. Earlier this week, Remittix announced the launch of its crypto wallet beta phase, a major landmark in the project’s roadmap. The Remittix crypto wallet is expected to have the full functionality of major crypto wallets, along with other integrations to be announced shortly.

Furthermore, Remittix’s ongoing $250,000 giveaway offers investors a way to guarantee quick returns on their investments, another factor that makes it an ideal investment choice in the ongoing cycle.

With the increased focus and attention on PayFi and stablecoins, Remittix is well-positioned to benefit massively from the influx of mindshare and capital. Some interesting features of the project include:

Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide

50% token bonus for early adopters and supporters

20% referral rewards for onboarding new users

