Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin and Dogecoin continue slumping as investors move into remittix with 5,000% ROI forecasts

The market is choppy, and many holders of Shiba Inu, Pepe coin, and Dogecoin are rotating to Remittix for clearer upside. Remittix keeps showing up on best crypto to buy lists because it blends utility with real dates and confirmed exchange access.

Shiba Inu: pressure builds inside the triangle

Source: Tradingview

Shiba Inu trades near $0.00001235 and sits on long-tested support around $0.00001159. The chart shows rounded consolidations that often lead to strong moves. In past cycles, Shiba Inu pushed toward $0.00001698 and even $0.00002052 before cooling.

A clean break above the triangle could spark another run, while a loss of support risks a retest of $0.0000115. For now, Shiba Inu stays range-bound, so watch volume at the edges and daily closes for the next signal.

Pepe coin: reclaim and grind higher

Source: Holderstat

Pepe coin bounced from a long base near 1.00 after a brief sweep and now rides a rising guide. If the 1.00 to 1.03 retest holds, Pepe coin can stretch into 1.15 to 1.18. A drop under 0.99 would send Pepe coin back into the old range.

Derivatives data sits near neutral, and rising volume helps the slow climb. For short-term traders, Pepe coin remains a crypto to watch as funding and open interest stabilize..

Dogecoin: treasury story meets key levels

Source: Holderstat

Dogecoin sits around $0.2122 after holding the 0.21 to 0.22 base. As long as that zone holds, Dogecoin can rotate toward 0.25 to 0.26 and test overhead supply.

Headlines about a proposed 200 million dollar Dogecoin treasury led by Elon Musk’s lawyer added buzz and volume. If momentum rises and higher lows hold, Dogecoin could extend its climb. If price slips cleanly below 0.21, the higher low setup fails, and Dogecoin likely re-ranges.

Remittix (RTX): where capital is rotating for a 5,000 percent upside

Remittix builds simple DeFi payments and cross-border payments that move money from crypto to bank accounts. That clear use case is why many traders leaving Shiba Inu, Pepe coin, and Dogecoin are starting a position here.

The team reports $23.3M+ raised, 640M+ tokens sold, and a current price of $0.1030. The first CEX listing is confirmed with BitMart, LBank is next, and the Beta Wallet launches on 15 September 2025.

Why RTX is stealing the spotlight

Fits the moment : While Shiba Inu, Pepe coin, and Dogecoin chop, RTX targets real payouts for people and merchants.

: While Shiba Inu, Pepe coin, and Dogecoin chop, RTX targets real payouts for people and merchants. Access keeps widening : BitMart confirmed, and LBank next helps price discovery and liquidity.

: BitMart confirmed, and LBank next helps price discovery and liquidity. Calendar catalyst : Wallet goes live on 15 September 2025, a clear event that media and users can track.

: Wallet goes live on 15 September 2025, a clear event that media and users can track. Value setup : $0.1030 entry with 640M+ sold and $23.3M+ raised signals steady demand into listings.

: $0.1030 entry with 640M+ sold and $23.3M+ raised signals steady demand into listings. Story with legs: Utility plus CEX listing momentum supports the altcoin to explode and crypto to watch narrative.

Remittix gives a simple plan that links product, access, and adoption. That is why more investors are rotating from Shiba Inu, Pepe coin, and Dogecoin to chase higher ROI with visible catalysts.

Bottom line

The meme trio will always draw attention, but Shiba Inu, Pepe coin, and Dogecoin need clean breakouts to lead again. If they stay soft, the path of least resistance is toward utility. With real-world payments, confirmed listings, and a dated product launch, Remittix stands out as a practical way to pursue 5,000 percent style gains while others wait for the next bounce.

