Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB holders looking to repeat 2022 success Bet Big on $LBRETT

+ ↺ − 16 px

With Shiba Inu surging back into conversations, investors are revisiting past triumphs while eyeing fresh opportunities. The latest Shiba Inu price prediction has some traders optimistic, but many are turning to $LBRETT—a next-gen Layer 2 memecoin that combines speed, rewards, and real utility with meme culture.

Early adopters are already flocking to the presale, sensing explosive growth potential that could mimic the 10,000%+ surge SHIB experienced back in 2022.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Triangle Signals Potential Breakout

Shiba Inu is showing signs of a potential bullish reversal as it trades within a tightening descending triangle on the daily chart. Analysts suggest the consolidation phase may soon end, with prices poised to break free. However, recent price action shows SHIB down 7.53% this month, prompting caution among traders.

Shiba Inu price analysis. Source: X/Carl Moon

The triangle formed after SHIB retraced from a July high to its support near $0.0000100. Attempts to break resistance in August failed, keeping the token contained. As prices squeeze tighter, market observers note that the next breakout—either upward or downward—could be imminent, increasing anticipation among traders.

Experts are eyeing a potential rally back toward previous highs if buyers regain control, while support near $0.0000100 remains crucial. Broader bullish signals, including divergences on multi-day charts, indicate SHIB could climb if momentum builds. Traders now closely monitor the triangle setup for insights on Shiba Inu price prediction and possible market direction.

Layer Brett’s Community-Driven Drive to Dominate DeFi Space

Layer Brett’s pursuit to recreate the incredible rally Shiba Inu experienced a few years ago does not just come from hype. One of the main drivers behind Layer Brett is community support. Social campaigns, Telegram and Twitter growth initiatives, and decentralized governance help the ecosystem evolve with user input.

Interoperability, which is built into Layer Brett’s design, also makes this goal more achievable. With cross-chain bridging planned, assets can move freely across multiple networks. This opens opportunities in DeFi beyond a single blockchain and gives $LBRETT a flexibility that typical meme coins like Shiba Inu or Dogecoin cannot match.

Similarly, Layer 2 scaling provides $LBRETT with a technical advantage. Transactions are nearly instantaneous, and network congestion is minimized. Combined with ultra-low fees, this positions Layer Brett as one of the most practical DeFi coins for everyday use while maintaining high growth potential.

Conclusion

While everyone is buzzing about Shiba Inu and its potential bullish breakout, $LBRETT is quietly capturing attention. This next-generation memecoin combines meme culture with real utility, DeFi innovation, and Layer 2 scalability. Cross-chain interoperability and community governance position it as a contender capable of matching or even surpassing SHIB’s historic surge.

Early presale adopters are already eyeing growth of up to 37%, with analysts projecting prices as high as $0.08 within months. With $LBRETT priced at just $0.0055 and staking rewards reaching 830%, investing now could be an opportunity to ride the next major wave.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

News.Az