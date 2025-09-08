Shiba Inu price; Solana news today & the best crypto to buy today for the highest gains

The cryptocurrency market continues to evolve in late August, with investors closely watching tokens like Shiba Inu price and Solana, along with hunting for the best crypto presale of 2025.

Shiba Inu remains a meme coin fan favorite, and Solana remains of interest as a Layer 2 Ethereum contender. Remittix is also emerging as a new cryptocurrency project that could potentially bridge blockchain and traditional finance.

Market update: Solana and Shiba Inu

The price of Shiba Inu coin is currently $0.00001228, down by about 2.63% over the last day. With a 24-hour volume of $183.65 million which marks a drop of over 11.62% and a market valuation of $7.23 billion. Shiba Inu news shows that the community remains engaged, but price action is speculative.

In the meantime, Solana is at $208.33 for a loss of -3.39% during the same duration. Market cap is at $112.58 billion with $12.94 billion in daily trading volume (down by 0.72%).

Nonetheless, even though the short-term metrics might have closed lower for Solana, its scalability and speed make it one of the greatest long term crypto investment prospects available relative to any other low cap crypto gems.

Why utility is important in 2025

The focus of investors is now moving from hype coins to cryptos that address real-world issues. It is here that Remittix (RTX) enters the picture. Remittix tokens are now trading at $0.1000 per token, having already amassed over $22.2 million and selling over 628 million tokens to date in its presale.

More importantly, the cross-chain DeFi project developing real-world payment rails directly tied to bank accounts in more than 30 nations is not similar to any meme coin.

The recent news of the Q3 2025 beta wallet release adds further impetus. The wallet will feature low gas fee crypto transfers, real-time FX conversion, and simple global remittances — RTX is a new altcoin to watch. With its payments utility emphasis, RTX is one of the best DeFi projects of 2025.

Why Remittix is building momentum:

Over $22Million raised with presale quick growth

First CEX listing confirmed on BitMart, with a second on LBank

Beta wallet launch this quarter

Supports 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies

Supported by a $250,000 Remittix giveaway to expand community reach

The best crypto to buy now

Hence, while Shiba Inu price and Solana remain popular trading tokens, the majority of investors are looking at presales for long-term adoption prospects. Remittix combines low gas fees, global outreach, and a clear roadmap, making it stand out from projects based on speculation.

For investors viewing crypto presales live now or attempting to seek the next big altcoin of 2025, RTX offers a strong case with its vision to connect DeFi projects with everyday financial chains.

With presale momentum, multiple centralized exchange listings, and the wallet launch pending, Remittix could well be the top crypto under $1 powering the next leg of blockchain adoption.

