Ship attacked off Yemen's Aden

+ ↺ − 16 px

A vessel sailing in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen came under attack early Tuesday, officials confirmed.

No injuries were reported, and the source of the assault remains unknown, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The captain of the vessel heard a splash and explosion in the vicinity of the vessel, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said in a statement.

“Vessel and crew reported safe and proceeding to next port of call,” the center said in a statement.

The attack happened about 225 kilometers (140 miles) off the coast of Aden, which is held by forces loyal to Yemen's exiled government.

Yemen's Houthis have launched a series of attacks targeting shipping through the Red Sea corridor, but did not immediately claim the attack. It typically takes them hours or even days to claim an assault.

The Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks on Israel and on ships in the Red Sea in response to the war in Gaza, saying they were acting in solidarity with Palestinians. Their attacks over the past two years have upended shipping in the Red Sea, through which about $1 trillion of goods passed each year before the war.

News.Az