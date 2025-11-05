Shipping giant MSC opens office in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world’s largest container shipping and logistics firm headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, has opened its first office in Azerbaijan, marking its debut in the Caucasus region, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Huseyn Ramazanov was appointed the company’s Country Manager for Azerbaijan.

“As a key logistics player in the Caucasus region, we are pleased to inaugurate our first office in Azerbaijan, where MSC has been operating for over 15 years. The new office will contribute to strengthening our position in this important region, facilitating more effective cooperation with customers, business partners and local institutions,” Ramazanov noted.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company has global network of more than 675 local offices in 155 countries enabling it to facilitate international trade between the world's major economies, and among emerging markets across all continents.

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the MSC, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Baku in September of this year. The agreement aims to strengthen Türkiye’s role in the global supply chain through joint investments in SOCAR Terminal, the largest container port in the Aegean region.

Under the agreement, MSC’s subsidiary and Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), a global terminal operator, will become a shareholder in SOCAR Terminal.

News.Az