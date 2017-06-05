Shoigu to inspect Caspian Flotilla

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Astrakhan to inspect the forces of the Caspian Flotilla.

Shoigu will get acquainted with infrastructure and berthing facilities a pier-type zone of the brigade of missile ships of protection of water area, as well as assess the readiness of the formations, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The servicemen will take part in the international stage of the competition the naval training 'Caspian Cup', which will be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

