Shusha forum hails Azerbaijani–Turkish cooperation

Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR), praised the exemplary military and political cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, emphasizing that the regional political landscape has changed significantly.

Speaking at the inaugural Shusha Forum of Azerbaijani-Turkish Think Tanks, he also called for closer cooperation with Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Shafiyev highlighted the ongoing normalization process with Armenia, noting that recent visits to Baku by Armenian civil society representatives and peace talks are possible only due to Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh.

He also addressed Western pressure on the Zangezur Corridor, the Turkic world, and Central Asia, stressing that coordinated action with Türkiye is essential.

Shafiyev added that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are collaborating on Middle East issues, including Syria, Gaza, and Israel, while cautioning against false information and organized media sabotage.

The AIR chairman concluded that the First Shusha Forum is expected to become a permanent platform for discussing key strategic and regional issues.

The inaugural Azerbaijani–Turkish Think Tank Forum, organized by the AIR Center, officially began in Shusha. The forum brings together leaders and researchers from prominent analytical institutions in both countries.

The First Shusha Forum is seen as a key step in strengthening institutional partnerships between Azerbaijani and Turkish think tanks, creating joint research platforms, and coordinating future strategic initiatives.

News.Az