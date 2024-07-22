Shusha Global Media Forum features presentation of study on French colonialism

+ ↺ − 16 px

A study titled, “The Evolution of French Colonialism: Political and Constitutional,” was presented at the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum on Monday.

The document was prepared by a well-known UN expert, US citizen Dr. Carlyle G. Corbin, News.Az reports.The nearly 140-page study provides an insight into the colonization history of former and current French colonies - Vietnam, Algeria, New Caledonia (Kanaky), French Polynesia (Maohi Nui), Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, Mayotte (claimed by the Union of the Comoros), Reunion, Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana, as well as the current colonial policy of France.According to Carlyle G. Corbin, what is happening now in Caledonia shows that the colonial system still remains.The report, compiled on the basis of international legal documents, sheds light on the crimes committed and currently being committed by France (ethnic cleansing, slave trade, repression of the local population, arrests and murders, starvation, etc.), non-implementation of UN resolutions, the political actions of France, roots of those actions, and military strategic and economic interest.It was specially noted that the root of the current processes in New Caledonia was French President Emmanuel Macron's ignorance of the demands of the local population regarding the decolonization process, and his desire to forcibly advance his colonial policy. In addition, it was stressed that the allegations of the French officials linking the recent riots in New Caledonia with foreign intervention, especially Azerbaijan, are unfounded. The report emphasizes that such allegations are aimed at distracting the international community from the legitimate demands of the native Kanak people.The author noted that the study will serve to increase the international community's awareness of the French authorities' illegitimate actions in the colonies and draw attention to colonialism, which is one of the modern era problems.The research is to be sent to the UN and its specialized agencies, as well as the Non-Aligned Movement, the European Union, the African Union, the OSCE and other international organizations.

News.Az