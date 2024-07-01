Shusha to host OTS informal summit this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

An informal summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is scheduled to take place on July 5-6 in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha.

The summit will be held upon Azerbaijan’s proposal, the OTS said in a press release, News.Az reports.Hosted by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the summit is expected to gather the presidents of Kazakshtan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Additionally, leaders from OTS observers and the organization’s Secretary General will be in attendance.The summit, themed “Building a Sustainable Future through Transport Connectivity and Climate Action,” will serve as a platform for high-level discussions on key issues and the agenda of the organization. Leaders will make pivotal decisions, finalize and endorse documents related to various OTS projects.As the summit concludes, the heads of state will sign the Garabagh Declaration, along with several other significant documents.Preceding the summit, the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers will convene in Shusha to finalize agenda items for the informal summit and the documents to be signed by the heads of state.

News.Az