Shusha was surrendered to the enemy due to national treason and betrayal in May 1992 - President

“Shusha was surrendered to the enemy due to national treason and betrayal in May 1992. Shusha is an impregnable fortress. Everyone knows that. They vacated Shusha precisely to come to power. A month after the occupation of Shusha, the PFPA-Musavat duo came to power and achieved their dreams,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation, News.Az reports.

“Unfortunately, Azerbaijan's Karabakh problem remained unresolved. Those in power were only preoccupied with their personal interests. They were engaged in looting, robbery, arbitrariness, anarchy, and chaos, lands were being lost, and the then PFPA-Musavat government was selling fuel to Armenia. Notice how much these people hated their own nation that on even such difficult days, they resorted to these dirty deeds to fill their own pockets. They even instigated a civil war to stay in power,” the head of state noted.

“After that, our tragedies further increased. After the occupation of Shusha, Lachin was in great danger too, and ten days later, Lachin was also occupied. In April 1993, Kalbajar was also occupied, so a geographical link appeared between Karabakh and Armenia,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az