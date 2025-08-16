Sichuan caps National Games women's basketball qualifiers with perfect winning record

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sichuan dominated Heilongjiang 119-57 to conclude its campaign with a 6-0 win-loss record in China's 15th National Games women's basketball qualifiers here on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Facing a winless Heilongjiang side, Sichuan fully rotated its roster, with star forward Li Meng rested, while center Han Xu and guard Wang Siyu entered the game as substitutes.

Showing its roster depth, Sichuan built a 71-31 halftime lead, while outside shooting was the only highlight of Heilongjiang in the first half, as it made seven 3-pointers down the stretch.

Sichuan was never threatened after the break en route to a lop-sided win, with six players notching double figures in scoring. Liu Yutong led the way with 22 points, and Wang Xuemeng notched a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Point guard Liu Bei scored 22 points in the first half, as Hubei led by as many as 20 points at one stage, while Shanghai clawed its way back into contention, pulling within 37-46 at halftime.

With starting center Gao Jianjun fouling out in the second quarter, Hubei was forced to deploy a non-center squad on the court, while using its mobility and athleticism to stay in contention.

Liu, who had a game-high 39 points, fouled out with six minutes remaining, but Hubei fended off Shanghai's late charge for a 97-92 win. Hubei ranked third in Group A with a win-loss record of 4-2.

"We executed the coach's tactics well," Liu told Xinhua after the game. "I was just focused on every possession in both offense and defense, and adjusted my mentality and played at a normal level."

Jiangsu notched a wire-to-wire 89-38 victory over Xinjiang, sitting second behind Sichuan with a 5-1 record.

In Group B, Zhejiang thrashed Hebei 79-34, Liaoning hammered Tianjin 93-56, and Shandong edged Beijing 90-87.

The 15th National Games women's basketball qualifiers are held in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, from August 10 to 16, with 14 teams divided into two groups of seven.

Sichuan, Jiangsu, Hubei, Shanghai, Shandong, Beijing, Liaoning and Zhejiang have qualified for the finals, while the remaining six teams will contend for three spots through the playoffs.

