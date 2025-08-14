Azerbaijan, China hail excellent development of bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Head of the Central Apparatus, met with Lu Mei, Chinese Ambassador to Baku.

Both officials hailed the excellent development of relations between the two countries, attributing it to the joint efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

They described the signing of the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China", during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China this April, as a milestone occasion, creating wide opportunities for future cooperation, News.Az reports, citing the ruling party.

The meeting underscored that Azerbaijan was among the first countries joining the Belt and Road initiative, adding that the country’s transit capabilities boost the development of the Middle Corridor. On the other hand, the official Beijing supported Azerbaijan’s enhancing relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Highlighting the importance of close contacts, including reciprocal visits, in the context of active political dialogue between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of China (CPC), the parties stressed the successful implementation of provisions of the memorandum on cooperation signed between the CPC and New Azerbaijan Party last November.

The meeting also saw discussions on upcoming events and other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az