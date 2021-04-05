Signal troops of Azerbaijani, Turkish armies to hold joint exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Signal Troops of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces will launch joint tactical-special exercises on April 6.

The exercises will be held in accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercise that will last until April 8, military signalmen will be deployed to the areas for fulfilling training-combat tasks. They will work out tasks for organizing a unified communications system.

