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Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Warsaw could take a more flexible view of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s planned visit to Russia if Slovakia agrees to unblock assistance to Ukraine.

Speaking at a security conference, Sikorski referred to a recent interview with Fico, describing it as positive. He added that if aid to Ukraine is approved, Poland may be able to overlook the Slovak leader’s trip to Moscow, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Sikorski also commented on reports regarding the possible use of Polish airspace by Fico’s aircraft on the way to Russia. He said the matter was no longer under discussion but did not provide further details about flight permissions or the route chosen by the Slovak delegation.

Fico is expected to visit Moscow on May 9, where he plans to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and may meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Slovak officials, the visit is intended to commemorate Red Army soldiers who died during the liberation of Slovakia in World War II.

News.Az