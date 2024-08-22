Silver price forecast for 2024-2028

+ ↺ − 16 px

Experts predict significant fluctuations in silver prices in the coming years, driven by global economic factors. In August 2024, the price of silver is expected to decrease to $28.53 per ounce, with a further decline to $27.90 possible by September. Early 2025 may see a short-term increase, with prices surpassing $30 per ounce; however, they are likely to drop back to $28 by the end of the year, News.Az reports citing Agency for Economic Forecasting.

From 2026 to 2028, the silver market may remain volatile, influenced by various factors, including changes in the global economy and the production levels of key silver-producing countries. Additionally, fluctuations in oil prices, which impact silver mining and processing, will also play a role in the metal's price dynamics. Overall, silver prices may vary within a wide range in the long term.The key drivers of changes in the silver market will include macroeconomic conditions, inflation expectations, and demand for the metal in both industry and private investment. The geopolitical situation will also be an important factor, potentially leading to significant shifts in the precious metals market. Therefore, investors should consider potential risks and carefully analyze the market before making decisions.In conclusion, if you are planning to invest in silver, it is essential to closely monitor global market changes and be prepared for potential price fluctuations in this precious metal.

