Singapore, Thailand, and US air forces conduct exercise to boost cooperation

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is participating in a large-scale air exercise with the air forces of Thailand and the United States to enhance its combat readiness and operational capabilities.

The RSAF said on March 18 that it has 26 aircraft, 10 ground-based air defence systems and more than 700 personnel participating in the 31st edition of Exercise Cope Tiger, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The first phase of the trilateral exercise – a command post exercise – was held on Dec 17 to 19, 2024, at the Multinational Operations and Exercise Centre at Changi Naval Base.

The second phase – a flying training exercise at Korat Air Base and Chandy Range in Thailand – began on March 17 and would end on March 28.

Exercise participants are also taking part in a two-day socio-civic programme to engage the local communities and schools around Korat Air Base and Chandy Range.

Colonel Benjamin Lee Yew Chern, RSAF’s exercise director, said Exercise Cope Tiger “allows us to execute air defence, strike and UAV operations to enhance our combat readiness and operational capabilities”.

“The longstanding nature of the exercise is also a testament to the strong defence relationship and cooperation among the three participating countries,” he added.

The closing ceremony will be held on March 28. It will be co-officiated by Singapore’s Chief of Air Force, Major-General Kelvin Fan; Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Punpakdee Pattanakul; and the US Commander of Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Lieutenant-General Stephen F. Jost.

News.Az