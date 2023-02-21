Six dead as fresh quakes jolt Türkiye's Hatay

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two new earthquakes shook Türkiye's Hatay province near the Syrian border, just two weeks after another pair of major earthquakes in the area, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Monday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to AFAD, the epicenter of the first earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.4 was the Defne district. It took place at around 8:04 p.m. local time (5:04 p.m. GMT), at a depth of 16.7 kilometers (10.4 miles), AFAD said.

Another magnitude 5.8 earthquake centered in the Samandağ district in Türkiye's Hatay shook the area at a depth of 7 kilometers just three minutes after the magnitude 6.4 quake.

Six people, in the Samandağ, Defne and Antakya districts, have been confirmed dead and 294 others were injured after the new quakes, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.

The earthquakes were also felt in 10 other provinces, which were significantly impacted by the two major earthquakes a fortnight ago, and footage showed people panicking on the streets.

The earthquakes were also felt in Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Palestine and Jordan.

Eyewitnesses in the area noted that some buildings damaged in the two major earthquakes two weeks ago have been destroyed, as authorities were dispatched to check up on people, whose lives are already devastated by the previous disasters.

News.Az