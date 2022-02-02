Six members of Azerbaijani U18 national football team contract COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six members of the Azerbaijani U18 national football team have contracted COVID-19, News.Az reports.

The training camp of the national team was canceled because football players Adam Topalov, Hamzali Mikayilov, Eshgin Ahmadov, Hajiali Shiraliyev, Murad Mammadov, Sanan Aghalarov, one coach Aslan Karimov and administrator Ehtiram Abbasov tested positive for coronavirus.

The Azerbaijani U18 national team was supposed to take part in the international tournament, to be held in Minsk from February 3 to 14.

News.Az