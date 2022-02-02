Yandex metrika counter

Six members of Azerbaijani U18 national football team contract COVID-19

  • Sports
  • Share
Six members of Azerbaijani U18 national football team contract COVID-19

Six members of the Azerbaijani U18 national football team have contracted COVID-19, News.Az reports.

The training camp of the national team was canceled because football players Adam Topalov, Hamzali Mikayilov, Eshgin Ahmadov, Hajiali Shiraliyev, Murad Mammadov, Sanan Aghalarov, one coach Aslan Karimov and administrator Ehtiram Abbasov tested positive for coronavirus.

The Azerbaijani U18 national team was supposed to take part in the international tournament, to be held in Minsk from February 3 to 14.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      