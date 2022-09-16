Six more Azerbaijani servicemen martyred while suppressing Armenian provocations

Six more servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were martyred while preventing Armenia’s recent large-scale provocations on the border, according to a new list published by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.

The list contains the names of 77 martyrs.

In the late hours of September 12 and the early hours of September 13, Armenian armed forces committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, and Zangilan directions of the state border with Azerbaijan.





News.Az