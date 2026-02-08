Six people died in the collapse of a five-story building in Lebanon
At least six people have been killed when a five-story building collapsed in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli.
Tripoli Mayor Abdel Hamid Karima announced this on his X account, News.Az reports.
"At this point, six bodies have been found dead under the rubble, and another seven people were pulled out alive; they were injured and taken to the hospital," he noted. "Rescue efforts are ongoing, and the number of victims and injured may increase."
Karima emphasized that he had asked the government to declare the ancient Bab Tabbana neighborhood, where two residential buildings collapsed in recent days after heavy rains, a disaster zone.
"We are urgently evacuating people from neighboring buildings that are in a state of disrepair," the mayor said.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, promising to hold accountable "anyone who may have been negligent." He called on the opposition to refrain from "attempts to exploit the terrible tragedy in Tripoli for selfish political gain."
By Salman Rahimli