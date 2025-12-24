Libyan army chief dies in plane crash near Ankara - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirmed the death of army chief General Mohammed al-Haddad and four aides in a plane crash near Ankara, Turkiye.

The tragic incident occurred on December 23, 2025, when the Falcon 50 jet carrying Haddad went down south of Haymana, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

⚠#LibyanArmy chief dies in #planecrash near Ankara



Libya’s Tripoli-based government confirmed the death of army chief General #MohammedAlHaddad and four aides in a plane crash near Ankara, Turkiye. pic.twitter.com/d1UvPmVvto — News.Az (@news_az) December 24, 2025

In a statement, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s government described the loss as “a tragic loss to the nation, the military establishment, and all the people.”

“We have lost men who served their country with sincerity and dedication and were an example of discipline, responsibility, and national commitment,” the statement added.

General Haddad had been officially welcomed at Ankara’s General Staff Headquarters during his visit, highlighting the high-level military cooperation between Libya and Turkiye.

News.Az