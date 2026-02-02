IDF says strikes hit Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military says it carried out airstrikes on what it described as Hezbollah weapon depots in southern Lebanon, including a site located within a civilian-populated area.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the strikes targeted locations in the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana. The military said evacuation warnings were issued to residents before the strikes were conducted, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The IDF stated that one of the targeted facilities was located “in the heart of a civilian population,” accusing Hezbollah of operating military infrastructure in residential areas.

Israeli officials said Hezbollah’s activity at the targeted sites violates existing understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a threat to Israeli security.

There has been no immediate independent confirmation of the extent of damage or casualties following the strikes.

Tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border have remained high, with periodic exchanges of fire and military operations reported in recent months.

The latest strikes come amid wider regional tensions and ongoing security concerns involving multiple actors across the Middle East.

